Franklin board OKs purchase of more emergency systems

Students and staff within Franklin High School will soon have more precise options for calling emergency personnel thanks to the purchase of additional emergency systems, which the Franklin School Board voted to move ahead with on Monday.
The board approved the agreement with Synaptic Security Resources to purchase the BluePoint Rapid Emergency Response System in the amount of $76,545, to be funded through a School Mental Health & Safety and Security Grant from the Pennsylvania Commission of Crime and Delinquency.
Clarion County commissioner Ted Tharan said Tuesday the county is withholding funds from the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors tourist promotion agency until the county receives financial information it has requested.
WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania will receive $1,161,778,272 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to expand high-speech internet access across the state, according to a news release from U.S. Sen Bob Casey’s office.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Amanda Dresbach at (814) 676-7061 to make the arrangements.
Fifth-grade and sixth-grade students from St. Stephen Elementary School in Oil City were recognized at a picnic this week for their winning entries in an education contest sponsored by Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Thomas of St. Patrick Parish in Franklin.
The Clarion Hospital Foundation, a charitable arm of Independence Health System, recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to 11 area high school and college students pursuing careers in the healthcare field.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced it has temporarily closed the skywalk at Kinzua Bridge State Park in McKean County to conduct a safety evaluation after the impacts of recent high winds.