The sophomore class of Franklin Area High School will hold a Christmas dance - "A Knight in a Dream" - on Saturday. Senior girls vying for the Christmas queen are, front from left: Shaden Hepler and Faith Bonzo; back from left, Ashleigh Morrison, Emily Alcorn, Nellie Hensley, Alexis Bliss and Alyssa Miller. Representing the underclassmen on the court are Julia Lusher, Piper Daly and Sydni Hoobler. Senior boys vying for the Christmas king are, bottom from left, Owen Weaver and Tate Daye; center from left, Nick Janidlo and Sebastian Elford; and top from left, Ian Haynes and Marc Knox. Missing from the photo is Dalton Buckley. Representing the underclassmen on the court are Hayden Adams, Adam Luther and James May. (Contributed photo)