Franklin church raises funds for UPMC Northwest patients

Easton Masterson and his mother, Caitlin Masterson, were among those from Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin who contributed to a fund for uninsured and underinsured patients at UPMC Northwest.

Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin held a mission collection during its Vacation Bible School to raise funds for patient hardship needs at UPMC Northwest.

Seventy children, ages four years through sixth grade, participated in the church’s Vacation Bible School this summer.

Verland appoints new CEO
Verland appoints new CEO

PITTSBURGH — Verland Community Living Arrangements, now in charge of care for some people who had been under the state’s care at Polk State Center, has appointed Leland B. Sapp as chief executive officer, according to a Verland news release.

Church will host rummage sale

Zion Lutheran Church in Shannondale will host a rummage sale and lunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church. For more information, people can call (814) 856-2022 or (814) 856-2807.

Core Goods to participate in food open house

Three regional markets — Core Goods in Oil City, the Meadville Market House and the Edinboro Market — are holding an open house event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday focused on local food in northwest Pennsylvania.

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization and the Al-Anon Family Group Pennsylvania District 28 have provided the following information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

Bridge upgrade set in Clarion County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that a bridge rehabilitation with a detour on Olean Trail (Route 2005) in Limestone Township, Clarion County, will take place Aug. 7 through 22.

PennDOT to host bicycle rodeo in Titusville
PennDOT to host bicycle rodeo in Titusville

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and various safety partners will host a free children’s bicycle rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 5 in the parking lot of Titusville City Hall, 107 N. Franklin Street, for children ages 5 to 12.