Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will open its 2023 season with a chamber music program at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, in Lincoln Hall in Foxburg. The program will feature world-class artist David Allen Wehr.
CHAMBER MEMBERS — Six new members have joined the board of directors for the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. They are Alexa Means (Laurel Realty/Elite Heating and AC), Nick Nosker (McKinley & Co. PC), James Pumphrey (LHP Family Enterprises), Megan Rowan (Penn Highlands Healthcare at…
The steering committee for the Redbank Valley High School reunion that will be held July 8 at Redbank Municipal Park (Alcola Park) held its second organizational meeting with representatives from nine classes attending — 1963, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979 and 1980.
Pennsylvania Western University (Clarion, California, Edinboro) is hosting a series of virtual events this month honoring the legacies, accomplishments and struggles of African Americans throughout history.
TITUSVILLE — The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will hold a winter open house on Saturday, Feb. 18, where prospective students can learn more about the academic programs and training offered at the campus.
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Klapec Trucking Co. is the Chamber’s 2022 Business of the Year and the Oil Region Library Association is the Community Partner in Business for 2022.