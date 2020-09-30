Franklin's water and fire departments will flush fire hydrants next week in the Franklin and Rocky Grove area.
The work will be done between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Updated: September 30, 2020 @ 7:37 am
