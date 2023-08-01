The Franklin Area School District once again will offer its cyber school program, Franklin First Learning Academy (FFLA).

The program, which started three years ago, offers an online and digital curriculum in a virtual learning model for students in grades K-12.

Community News

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization and the Al-Anon Family Group Pennsylvania District 28 have provided the following information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

Bridge upgrade set in Clarion County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that a bridge rehabilitation with a detour on Olean Trail (Route 2005) in Limestone Township, Clarion County, will take place Aug. 7 through 22.

PennDOT to host bicycle rodeo in Titusville
  • From staff reports

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and various safety partners will host a free children’s bicycle rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 5 in the parking lot of Titusville City Hall, 107 N. Franklin Street, for children ages 5 to 12.