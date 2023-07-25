Franklin Fine Arts Council seeking volunteers

The prince and Cinderella from the Barrow-Civic Theatre’s production of “Cinderella” crown an attendee of the children’s penny carnival in Franklin earlier this month at their photo-op station. The photo opportunity was held by Franklin Fine Arts Council member and Barrow-Civic general manager Kristy Moore.

 Contributed photo

The Franklin Fine Arts Council is seeking volunteers who want to help with its mission of promoting the arts, supporting events, and enhancing vitality and quality of life in the community and region.

“Franklin Fine Arts Council partners with the City of Franklin to make ‘Always Eventful’ Franklin come to life. This would be impossible without the help of dedicated and numerous volunteers,” said Fine Arts Council president Pat Dolecki.

0
0
0
0
0

WEDDING: Skokowski/McFall
Community News

WEDDING: Skokowski/McFall

Nick and Heather Skokowski of Oil City have announced the marriage of their daughter, Nicole Rose Skokowski, to Will Anderson Allen McFall, both of Converse, Texas.

Community News

Region escapes brunt of storms

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

While Thursday night’s storms dumped large hail and lots of rain on parts of northwest Pennsylvania, Venango County and the surrounding area went relatively unscathed.

About People
Community News

About People

BIRTHDAY — Kate Aaron of Marble will celebrate her 99th birthday Sunday, July 30. Aaron, the daughter of Ed and Maggie Hartle, married her husband, Wayne Aaron, in 1941, and they were the parents of eight children. Wayne Aaron passed away in 1998. Cards wishing Kate a happy birthday may be s…

New Clarion Hospital president named
Community News

New Clarion Hospital president named

  • From staff reports

BUTLER — Independence Health System announced several appointments to its leadership team Thursday, including Karen Allen as president of Clarion Hospital and Butler Memorial Hospital.