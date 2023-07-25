Franklin Fine Arts Council seeking volunteers

The prince and Cinderella from the Barrow-Civic Theatre’s production of “Cinderella” crown an attendee of the children’s penny carnival in Franklin earlier this month at their photo-op station. The photo opportunity was held by Franklin Fine Arts Council member and Barrow-Civic general manager Kristy Moore.
The Franklin Fine Arts Council is seeking volunteers who want to help with its mission of promoting the arts, supporting events, and enhancing vitality and quality of life in the community and region.
“Franklin Fine Arts Council partners with the City of Franklin to make ‘Always Eventful’ Franklin come to life. This would be impossible without the help of dedicated and numerous volunteers,” said Fine Arts Council president Pat Dolecki.
BIRTHDAY — Kate Aaron of Marble will celebrate her 99th birthday Sunday, July 30. Aaron, the daughter of Ed and Maggie Hartle, married her husband, Wayne Aaron, in 1941, and they were the parents of eight children. Wayne Aaron passed away in 1998. Cards wishing Kate a happy birthday may be s…
The Northwest Commission, United Way of Venango County and Oil Region Alliance are partnering with the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority to engage the community in discussions about broadband access and availability.