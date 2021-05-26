The city of Franklin was awarded a $129,000 grant to demolish and excavate 10 properties, according news release from state representative Lee James' office.
The Blight Remediation Program Grant was administered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, which funds various demolition, acquisition and rehabilitation plans or projects for blighted properties, the release said.
PennDOT drivers license centers will be closed Saturday through Monday in observance of Memorial Day, but starting June 1, the department of transportation will reopen several of its centers for driver licensing and photo services.
BIRTHDAYS - Several residents at Sugar Creek Station will mark their birthdays in June. They include: Eileen Montgomery, June 4; Nancy Rhoades, June 5; Elizabeth Monahan, June 7; Jim Anderson, June 27; and Myrtle Rosenberger, June 28. Cards may be sent to them, in care of the facility, at 35…
Erin Hanna, Bayada Pediatrics; Amanda Barker, Oil Region Library Association; Andrew Dobson, SERVPRO of Crawford & NE Venango County; Nicholas Hess, The Printer's Cabinet and Curiosities; Juliet Hilburn, Allegheny Realty Settlement LLC; Bobbie Jones, Webco Industries and Trailasana Yoga …
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Sunday had collected 13,444 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,382 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,169 tests were positive for the virus. As of Monday, the hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients.