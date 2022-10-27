Franklin, Grove will present musical Nov. 3-5

Franklin and Rocky Grove high schools will present the musical “Tuck Everlasting” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 3-5, at the Franklin auditorium.
The show follows the story of 11-year-old Winnie Foster in 1891 from her home in Treegap, New Hampshire. When she ventures outside the fence of her home, looking for adventure, she stumbles upon the Tuck family and learns their secret of eternal life.
David Godoy, a Healthy Pantry Initiative nutrition specialist for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, will conduct cooking demonstrations and offer tastings today at the Community Services of Venango County food pantry on Parker Avenue in Rocky Grove.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Venango County reported an increase in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, while the remainder of the region saw a decline or remained flat.
Valley Grove School Board members heard a presentation Monday from Jodee Raybuck, the regional manager for the Nutrition Group, that highlighted students’ participation in breakfast and lunch over the past several school years.
ACCEPTS POSITION — Kurt Nesbitt has accepted the position of administrator for Highland Oaks Personal Care Home on Water Run Road in Clarion, a Penn Highlands affiliate. Nesbitt completed his education at Penn State and passed the state exam for the Personal Care Home Administrators License …
PITTSBURGH — The average prices for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area for the second consecutive week are basically flat from the previous week, but are above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week decreased by 3 cents to $3.96, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Diane Bindas, owner of Bindas Lane Alpacas in Franklin, had been toying with the idea of expanding her store, Bindas Lane Alpacas, for a while when the space next door opened up, prompting her to open a new toy and candy store.
Incorrect information appeared in a story about solar development in Cherrytree Township in Thursday’s newspaper. The Venango County Regional Planning Commission granted Cypress Creek Renewables conditional approval for land development.
Local kids have a chance to meet and hang out with local emergency responders this afternoon at Buffalo Street Lanes in Franklin, which is hosting a Bowl With Heroes, a free event for kids under 18, from 1-3 p.m.
The truss bridge that carries Petroleum Center Road (Route 1004) over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township was closed Friday due to advanced deterioration and structural concerns discovered during a recent inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.
The Board of Governors for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) is requesting the state to provide an inflationary funding increase and a targeted investment to educate students for careers in high-demand fields.
In a story about School Bus Safety Week that appeared in the Oct. 20 edition of the newspaper, incorrect information was supplied to the newspaper on the identity of the Keystone Transit Group bus driver who operated Bus 28. The driver’s name is Mary Flinspach.