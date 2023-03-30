The Franklin High School basketball cheerleaders run through a routine set to “Ex’s and Oh’s” by Elle King, played by the Franklin High School Stage Band, inside the Franklin High School auditorium during a rehearsal Wednesday afternoon. The act is part of the high school’s upcoming annual Musical Broadcast.
Franklin Knightettes members Ella Marbich, Baylee Cutchall, Eden Criado, Isabella Baker, and Quinlyn Karns, from left, watch a performance by their fellow-students while they wait their turn to rehearse on Wednesday afternoon.
Big talent from local students will return to the stage again this weekend for the 93rd Annual Franklin High School Musical Broadcast.
The annual talent show, held in the high school auditorium at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1, will showcase the talents of Franklin High School students, from music to dancing to cheerleading.
The Creative Ventures Project was developed by ARTS Oil City, Oil City Main Street, and the Arts Revitalization Committee in 2022 after ARTS Oil City received a PA Council on the Arts Creative Sector Advancement Project grant, one of only three awarded in the state.
The Clarion College Democrats at PennWest Clarion will present the 2023 Shropshire Public Service Award to state Rep. Dan Frankel, who serves a portion of Allegheny County, at their annual Shropshire Public Service Dinner on April 13 at Clarion River Brewing Company.
A $4.7 million resurfacing project on nearly 6 miles of Route 428 in Oil City, Cornplanter and Oakland townships, and Sugarcreek Borough is scheduled to start April 11, weather permitting. Construction is expected to be completed by fall.
The Schubert Musical and Literary Club will host a musical program at the Belles Lettres Clubhouse parlor at 7 p.m. April 10. The program will feature violinist Stanley Chepaitis and violinist and violist Swana Chepaitis.