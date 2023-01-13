Franklin kindergarten registration dates set

Franklin School District has announced registration dates for students entering kindergarten in the district for the 2023-24 school year.

The dates are March 22 for Victory, March 23 for Central and March 24 for Sandycreek.

Community News

BIRTHDAY — A card shower has been planned for Reno resident Rhonda Bush’s 62nd birthday, which is Jan. 29. Cards can be sent to her at P.O. Box 177, Reno, 16343.

ENGAGEMENT: Skokowski/McFall

Nick and Heather Skokowski of Oil City have announced the engagement of their daughter, Nicole Skokowski of Converse, Texas, to Will McFall of New Braunfels, Texas.

Clarion Forest Landowner Conference set Feb. 11

  • From staff reports

Penn State Extension, in partnership with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry and the Clarion County Forest Stewardship Committee, will host the Clarion Forest Landowner Conference from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Grunenwald Science & Tech…