Franklin Library after-hours seminars planned for November

The Franklin Public Library will continue hosting its Community Conversations after-hours programs from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays in November, beginning today.

The program, which launched in June, consists of free seminars that cover an array of topics presented by community members.

Pitt-Titusville training hub earns marketing awards

  • From staff reports

The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub captured three awards, including a Platinum Award, from MarCom Awards, an international competition that recognizes quality work from marketing and communications professionals.

Center to give out Narcan

  • From staff reports

Trilogy Wellness, an addiction treatment center in Franklin, will hold a free distribution of Narcan from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City.

Tales to Tell: Old Galena Building
Tales to Tell: Old Galena Building

As a paranormal investigator I have a lot of stories about different places in Venango County. But since most involve people's homes or businesses I thought I would tell you about an amazing location that I had the privilege of managing for years. It's the old galena oil building on Grant St…

Tales to Tell: Family Tradition
Tales to Tell: Family Tradition

In the summer of 1985, my wife Carolyn and I purchased The Family Tradition Restaurant, known as The Spot for the previous 38 years. Within a very short time I started noticing strange occurrences, including doors in certain rooms closing on their own and unexplained noises after we had clos…

Tales to Tell: Crybaby Cemetery
Tales to Tell: Crybaby Cemetery

Crybaby Cemetery is located in Salem Township, Knox, on Triangle Road (real name being St. Luke’s Cemetery). It sits on a dirt road in the middle of nowhere with old gravestones. According to the myth, there are twin babies buried there after they took ill with a fever in the 1900s. The babi…

About People
About People

JOINS FIRM — Daniel Ferringer of Clarion has joined Meyer, Unkovic & Scott, a Pittsburgh law practice, as an associate in the firm’s Family Law and its Litigation and Dispute Resolution practice groups. Ferringer has been a solicitor and hearing officer for the Clarion County Domestic Re…

Oberlander to host veterans breakfast

  • From staff reports

State Rep. Donna Oberlander is inviting all veterans in her 63rd District to a breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Knox United Methodist Church on Route 338 in conjunction with Veterans Day.

Venango Museum to host comedy program
Venango Museum to host comedy program

  • From staff reports

Paul Adomites, who calls himself “the hardest working sitdown comic in the tri-county area,” will present a comedy show at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Venango Museum of Art, Science & Industry.

Concert to mark ARCA's 16th anniversary

  • From staff reports

Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will celebrate its 16th anniversary with a classical cabaret performed by Katherine “Kathy” Soroka & Friends at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in Lincoln Hall at Foxburg.