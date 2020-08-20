Franklin Library friends to hold quiltathon

The Friends of the Franklin Public Library will hold a mini-quiltathon fundraiser next month.
The library's 25th annual quiltathon will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11-12, on the library lawn, weather permitting.
