Franklin Library to hold quiltathon fundraiser

Friends of the Franklin Public Library will host its annual quiltathon fundraiser from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the library along 12th Street in Franklin.

Two quilt projects will be worked on during the event.

Community News

Clarion community discussion canceled

  • From staff reports

A community discussion about how Clarion residents can work on becoming a more welcoming community, which was to be held today at the Clarion Main Street Center, has been canceled.

About People

APPOINTED — Jessica Rudegeair was appointed the new chair of the Oil Region Library Association board of directors at the association’s annual meeting last month. Sarah Margherio, Deb Rosen and Anne Bakker were reappointed to their officer positions on the board. Margherio is vice chair, Ros…