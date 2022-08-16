Franklin Library to hold quiltathon fundraiser

Friends of the Franklin Public Library will host its annual quiltathon fundraiser from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the library along 12th Street in Franklin.
Two quilt projects will be worked on during the event.
APPOINTED — Jessica Rudegeair was appointed the new chair of the Oil Region Library Association board of directors at the association’s annual meeting last month. Sarah Margherio, Deb Rosen and Anne Bakker were reappointed to their officer positions on the board. Margherio is vice chair, Ros…
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region reported decreases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, which follows two consecutive reporting periods of increases.