The City of Franklin has announced a change in the final top-coat paving schedule that was previously issued.
While today’s paving schedule remains the same, there will be no paving work taking place Saturday, and the paving that was previously scheduled for Saturday and Monday will now be pushed back by a day.
The Northwest Commission has been awarded a 2023 Excellence in Regional Transportation Award from the National Association of Development Organizations for its project — Environmental Impacts of Long Range Transportation Planning in Northwest Pennsylvania.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful invite students in 10th through 12th grades to participate in the Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania program, which provides opportunities to train and network with industry leaders, state agencies, local media and …
100TH BIRTHDAY — The family of RoseMary Weaver of Lucinda has planned a card shower in honor of her 100th birthday on Aug. 10. The family is requesting that friends send cards to her at 732 Madden Drive, Lucinda, 16235, in honor of her milestone event.
PITTSBURGH — Verland Community Living Arrangements, now in charge of care for some people who had been under the state’s care at Polk State Center, has appointed Leland B. Sapp as chief executive officer, according to a Verland news release.
Three regional markets — Core Goods in Oil City, the Meadville Market House and the Edinboro Market — are holding an open house event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday focused on local food in northwest Pennsylvania.
Zion Lutheran Church in Shannondale will host a rummage sale and lunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church. For more information, people can call (814) 856-2022 or (814) 856-2807.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization and the Al-Anon Family Group Pennsylvania District 28 have provided the following information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.