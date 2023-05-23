Franklin Preservation will celebrate its 35th anniversary from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the Wildcat Mansion Event Center.

Mansion tours, refreshments and displays will be available.

0
0
0
0
0

Honoring veterans
Community News

Honoring veterans

  • BY HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Beautiful May weather, alternating between clouds and sun, greeted the dozen or so volunteers who ranged the hillsides of Grove Hill Cemetery in Oil City to place flags at the graves of veterans on Monday afternoon.

Community News

Job fair set in Clarion

  • From staff reports

The Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry, PA CareerLink and the Clarion Mall are holding a second job/educational fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the Clarion Mall.

About People
Community News

About People

BIRTHDAY — Joan (Skiba) Rearick, a former resident of Oil City, recently celebrated her 90th birthday with family and friends. She is a graduate of Oil City High School and was a long-time employee of General Telephone, later GTE and now Verizon. She was married to the late Allen Rearick. Sh…

Community News

Bridal tea set for New Bethlehem

  • From staff reports

The Redbank Valley Historical Society will host its first-ever June Bridal Tea at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the History Center, 301 Broad St., New Bethlehem.

St. Joseph Church Plans 84th Annual 4th of July Celebration
Community News

St. Joseph Church Plans 84th Annual 4th of July Celebration

St. Joseph Parish will host its 84th Annual 4th of July Celebration on July 4 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the Parish grounds in Lucinda. The festival, which is Clarion County’s oldest Independence Day event, has also scheduled two pre-festival kick-off events again this year: St. Joseph's L…

About People
Community News

About People

HONOREE — Kayla Stover Hielscher, daughter of Terry and Darcy Stover of Cranberry, has been honored as a Distinguished Teacher Scholar at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy in Jackson, Mississippi. Stover, a professor of pharmacy practice, specializes in infectious diseases pha…

Cranberry improvises with picnic
Community News

Cranberry improvises with picnic

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Cranberry Area High School went on with its yearly picnic for students on Friday, despite the manhunt that was taking place Friday morning and early afternoon for a prisoner who had escaped from nearby UPMC Northwest, where he was being treated for an injury.