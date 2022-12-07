Sabrina Backer was unanimously reappointed as president of the Franklin Area School Board during the board’s annual reorganization meeting on Monday evening.
Backer, who was nominated by Vice President Judson Andy Boland and seconded by board member Erin Leccia, has served as board president since last year, when she replaced Brian Spaid in the role after he chose not to seek reelection. Prior to that, she had served as vice president since 2016.
The Oil City Arts Council will hold “Pictures with Santa,” a free event in the Great Room of the National Transit Building at 206 Seneca St. in downtown Oil City, from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and again on Dec. 17.
The Valley Grove School Board unanimously voted for Brandon Winger and Cindy Swendsen to keep their positions as president and vice president, respectively, during the board’s reorganization meeting on Monday evening.
A real old-fashioned downpour threatened to wash out the Franklin Retail and Business Association’s Old-Fashioned Christmas on Saturday, but the weather rallied enough by the event’s start at 11 a.m., and plenty of children and their families ventured downtown.
COMPLETES TRAINING — Lola Smith of Titusville completed the Pennsylvania Forest Stewards Volunteer Program’s training after participating in a four-day workshop on forest stewardship at Camp Krislund in Centre County. Smith also completed more than 24 hours of classroom and field training in…
100TH BIRTHDAY — A card shower for Virginia Smith of Franklin will be held Dec. 6 in honor of her 100th birthday. Cards may be mailed to Virginia Smith, c/o The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Room 202, Franklin, 16323.