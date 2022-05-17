Franklin School Board members on Monday named a new acting superintendent.
The panel first accepted the resignation of Pat Gavin as the acting superintendent. Gavin’s resignation was effective Friday.
Awarded
The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags Thursday, starting at 2 p.m. and continuing until supplies are gone.
Cranberry Class of 1960
BIRTHDAYS — Several residents at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin will mark their birthdays in June. They include: Eileen Montgomery, June 4; Bruce Rodgers, June 5; Elizabeth Monahan, June 7; Barbara Baker, June 8; Donna Shultz, June 9; Phyllis Osgood, June 16; James Anderson, June 27; and My…
OC Garden Club
Shearer-Shick Post 454 of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1732 will host commemorative Memorial Day services in Rimersburg on Sunday, May 29, and Monday, May 30.
May 17, 2000
People “give back” in a variety of ways. For Limestone Township’s Linda Schirmer, a breast cancer survivor, it’s using her crafting background to make wall hangings from recycled jewelry as a way of raising funds for The Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital.
BROOKVILLE — “Santa” came to town on Monday with a whole lot of his friends, as trucker David “Santa” Riddell and the People’s Convoy stopped in Brookville on Monday on their way to Washington, D.C.
Members of the Venango County Economic Development Authority were updated on 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square in Oil City and the eAcademy during the panel’s monthly meeting Monday.
Here’s a rundown of all the names on Pennsylvania ballots today in the races for governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senate.
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
In the wake of the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft decision on Roe v. Wade, about 60 abortion-rights supporters, at top, and about 30 anti-abortion supporters, at bottom, rallied in Clarion on Saturday. The abortion-rights rally, which was held in front of the Clarion County Courthouse, was …
Boyd and Ann Enos of Pleasantville will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Tuesday.
May 16, 2000
Venango County election officials held a public testing of voting machines on Friday morning in preparation for Tuesday’s primary election.
The state Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that the Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism was selected as a 2022 Brownfields recipient for a $500,000 assessment grant.
After 18 years and more than 700 graduates, the Small Business Jump Start program held a graduation ceremony May 5 for several local people who completed the program.
Achievements
Keystone Class of 1961
May 15, 2000
In Mercer County near Lake Wilhelm a little farmhouse stood, surrounded by fields and flowers.
Rockland
Scholarship
Franklin High School art teacher Rachelle Surrena’s eighth-period class took a field trip Wednesday afternoon to Sandycreek Elementary School to help Kelley Bilotto’s young art students sign their names on the mural that is going up at the Barrow-Civic Theatre.
Clarion Garden Club
Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts presents an evening of theater organ favorites and silent movie, “The Freshman,” with organist Clark Wilson at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall.
May 13, 2000
The Main Street Market in Polk Borough and its owners, Jim and Cathe Miller, were honored Thursday as the Business of the Year by the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce during an event that marked the chamber’s 109th anniversary.
Austin Davis, a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, is running as one half of a team with Josh Shapiro, the presumptive Democratic nominee for governor.
Cranberry Township supervisors were told Thursday that 17 zoning permits have been issued in the township in the last two weeks.
Gabrielle Miller is the valedictorian and Chloe Rudder is the salutatorian of the Venango Catholic High School Class of 2022.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Laura Flick and Maryanne Richardson, third.
BHS Clarion Hospital and the Clarion Rotary Club are hosting a multiphasic blood screening event from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11.
Clifton and Mary Rizer of Marienville announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Christina Rizer, to Jacob Tepke.
UPMC Northwest is among 17 UPMC hospitals across the nation that received an “A” safety grade with The Leapfrog Group for spring 2022, a record number for UPMC.
In connection with Franklin’s 4th of July Week festivities, the Franklin Fine Arts Council is sponsoring a writing contest for youth inspired by this year’s parade theme of “Red, White and YOU.”
The Fertigs Community Center will hold a First Responders Day for kids from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21.
