Redeemer Anglican Church in Franklin will hold two Worship in the Park outdoor services in Franklin’s Bandstand Park.

The first will be this Sunday, July 9, and the second will be Sunday, Aug. 13. Both services will begin at 11 a.m. and they will be the first outdoor services held by the church.

Community News

Club Notes

Bridge Buddies — Winners in Wednesday’s Bridge Buddies game were Cynthia Moon, Sonja Hawkins, Gail Capen, Donna Fletcher and Mary Kay Berlin.

Franklin board OKs purchase of more emergency systems

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Students and staff within Franklin High School will soon have more precise options for calling emergency personnel thanks to the purchase of additional emergency systems, which the Franklin School Board voted to move ahead with on Monday.

State gets $1.16B for internet expansion

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania will receive $1,161,778,272 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to expand high-speech internet access across the state, according to a news release from U.S. Sen Bob Casey’s office.