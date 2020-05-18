Franklin resident named valedictorian at Kennedy Catholic

Mariah Vincent of Franklin has been named valedictorian at Kennedy Catholic High School in Hermitage.
She is the daughter of Scott and Robin Vincent of Franklin.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mariah Vincent of Franklin has been named valedictorian at Kennedy Catholic High School in Hermitage.
She is the daughter of Scott and Robin Vincent of Franklin.