The City of Franklin is changing the way people can apply for building permits.
Property owners, developers and contractors can now apply for their permits online by using a cloud-based software called Cloudpermit.
The USDA Forest Service is inviting the public to participate in a time capsule to commemorate 100 years since the establishment of the Allegheny National Forest.
Barrow card party luncheon
Mechanistic Brewing Co., at 538 Liberty St. in Clarion, will host an Oktoberfest celebration from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.
Oil City Class of 1963
RECOGNITION — Galaxy Federal Credit Union is recognizing Cindy Restauri in her position as manager of the credit union’s office at 1313 Liberty St. in Franklin. Restauri, a Franklin resident, began her career with the credit union in 2021, and has been manager at the office since January 202…
Sept. 15, 2001
The Heritage Society of Oil City’s annual tour of Grove Hill Cemetery on Cedar Avenue on Oil City’s North Side will be held Saturday.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey has co-introduced the Disarm Hate Act, which is designed to prevent individuals convicted of violent misdemeanor hate crimes from purchasing or possessing firearms, according to a news release from his office.
WASHINGTON — Ahead of National POW/MIA Recognition Day, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson co-introduced a resolution designed to ensure transparency and efficiency with countries that enter into future trade deals with the U.S. in research and recovery efforts of missing service members, according to…
Oil City’s annual tire collection event is scheduled today.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Ronald Eugene McHenry, of Knox. The article was submitted by his family.)
State Rep. Donna Oberlander will lead a human trafficking awareness event from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight in Hart Chapel at the PennWest-Clarion campus in Clarion.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
UPMC Northwest is hosting an expert panel discussion on end-of-life care at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Barrow-Civic Little Theatre in Franklin.
Sept. 14, 2001
An outdoor flag featuring the City of Franklin logo is available for purchase by any Franklin residents who want to show their city pride, according to city officials.
Belles Lettres Club
100TH BIRTHDAY — Mary Jaggers, an Oil City native who now lives at Oakwood Heights in Oil City, is turning 100 today. Jaggers, who was born Sept. 13, 1923, lived at 23 Lewis St. in Oil City until 1943. She then moved to Bridgeton, New Jersey, and raised a family with two children and two gra…
Allegheny River Trail in Clarion County (ARTinCC) will present a preliminary master plan for the Fox-Hunt Community Park in Foxburg at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Crawford Center (formerly Emlenton High School, 511 Hill St.).
Penn State Extension will conduct its ServSafe food manager course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 28, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 5 at Trinity Point Church of God, 180 West Trinity Dr. in Clarion. The exam will begin at 11 a.m. Oct. 5.
U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly has launched a fall 2023 survey for the 16th Congressional District.
Sept. 13, 2001
Oil City Class of 1962
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will present its 2023 Toys of the Past exhibit during the Peanut Butter Festival on Saturday and Sunday at the History Center, 301 Broad St. in New Bethlehem.
Master’s degree
Stroke support group
The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA) is excited to introduce a new grant program, the Creative Sector Flex Fund (CSFF), for the 2023-2024 grant year.
The Loleta Campground in the Allegheny National Forest will close for the season at noon Sunday.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s paper spotlights Nancy Lee Ritchey. The article was submitted by her family.)
Fryburg Girl Scout Troop 50979 held an all-day food drive Sept. 2 at Leeper Market to collect food for the Clarion County Foodstock. effort.
The Venango County Coon and Fox Club will hold its second bluegrass festival of the year this weekend starting Friday and continuing through Sunday.
Foodstock, the annual Clarion County food drive that collects nonperishable, nonexpired food items to benefit local food banks, is underway.
HARRISBURG — The state will begin updating data used to set rates for home and community-based services for Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities and autism.
Sept. 12, 2001
A project that focuses on providing specialized food packages for families with autistic members is being renewed.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
A heavy rain couldn’t dampen the spirit of the annual Strattanville Homecoming.
Sept. 11, 2001
Sept. 10, 2001