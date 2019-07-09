Franklin school district registering students

Franklin Area School District is registering students for the 2019-2020 school year at the district office, located at 40 Knights Way in Franklin.
Registration must be completed prior to Aug. 21 for students to begin school on the first day.
To be eligible for entrance into kindergarten, a child must be 5 years of age on or before Aug. 1.
Registration packets and information are available on the district website at http://www.fasd.k12.pa.us and at the district office.
Registration appointments are required. Parents may call 432-2121, Ext. 1101, to schedule an appointment.