Franklin School Board members heard a report at their work session Monday about a threat assessment simulation training attended by three district employees.
Superintendent Eugene Thomas said that he, school board president Sabrina Backer and deputy Ron Harkless had attended a pilot program for simulation training, called the Pennsylvania School Safety Institute, provided by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.
The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts has announced the debut of vocalist, songwriter and soulful communicator Anita Levels in an evening of rhythm and blues, jazz, soul and funk with a quartet of musicians at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall.
The Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association hospice program is seeking volunteers to be a part of an integrated health care team that would help ensure quality of life for persons with life-limiting illnesses.
Allegheny National Forest’s Bradford Ranger District is initiating an environmental analysis of the 20,252-acre Porcupine Run Project located in Cherry Grove, Limestone and Watson townships in Warren County and Hickory, Howe and Kingsley townships.
Jonathan Davis, 27, of Oil City, is facing charges of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault in connection with an incident Sunday at a Harold Street residence in Oil City.