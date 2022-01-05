Franklin has submitted a new application to the McElhattan Foundation, this time for targeted neighborhood sidewalk improvements, city council heard Monday at its regular meeting.
City Manager Tracy Jamieson said Tuesday the last city project that received funds from the foundation was the Miller Sibley Recreation Area, which was granted $160,000 toward the project. The total incorporated a number of different grants.
For the second consecutive year, Clarion County townships and boroughs face another reduction in their state liquid fuels road funding, and this year’s reduced funding is far less than funding in last year’s coronavirus-related cuts.
Original art pieces are being accepted for inclusion in the Nature Art Showcase and Sale, a free public art exhibition at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin, during “Franklin On Ice” on Feb. 4 and 5.
HARRISBURG — The state has handed UPMC Health Coverage Inc. and UPMC Health Options Inc. a $250,000 penalty stemming from a comprehensive Affordable Care Act market conduct examination of practices and procedures.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman and Karen Steele and Pat Stewart tied for third.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has, for the most part, substantially decreased in Venango and Forest counties while remaining close to flat in Clarion County.
HARRISBURG — Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter on Tuesday confirmed after Gov. Tom Wolf’s request for support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Pennsylvania hospitals will receive strike teams to relieve hospital capacity strain in areas hit hardest by the latest COVID-…