Franklin students enjoying new disc golf course

Students have been perfecting their Frisbee throws this school year at Franklin High School on the school’s new disc golf course.
The course, which was mainly installed earlier this year but is awaiting the completion of the baseball fields before the fifth hole is installed, was the project of teacher Scott Ziegler, who has taught physical education at the high school for 31 years.
WINNER — Hailey Gonzales of New Castle, granddaughter of Gregory Gonzales of Oil City and the late Kathy Gonzales, came in second place at the statewide science competition at Penn State’s main campus. She is the daughter of Jeffrey and Kelly Gonzales of New Castle, and she will attend Penn …
The Franklin High School instrumental music department will present the 28th annual FHS Jazz Festival featuring guest artists Max Schang, Scott Meier and Micah Holt at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the high school auditorium.
The Clarion Community Choir will present its annual spring concert — this year titled “Everytime I Feel the Spirit” — at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Clarion First United Methodist Church, at 600 Wood St. in Clarion.
Valedictorian Zoe Heckathorn, of Franklin, was one of 11 members of the Thiel College Class of 2023 who received valedictorian honors during the college’s commencement May 7 in the William A. Memorial Passavant Center.
The Franklin Area School District’s dual enrollment program will run at no cost to students for the 2023-2024 school year thanks to a recently-awarded grant, district director of curriculum and instruction Christina Cohlhepp told the Franklin school board at its work session Monday.