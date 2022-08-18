Poppin Sweet Shop

Amanda Rodgers, co-owner of Poppin’ Sweet Shop with her husband, Steve, stands by the vintage 1970s Airstream Land Yacht the business is moving into now that they have closed their storefront location.

 By Helen Fielding

Poppin’ Sweet Shop may no longer be in its storefront location in Franklin, but it will soon be “poppin’ up” in plenty of other places as the business is moving to a mobile format.

“We’ve tried to reinvent ourselves in a different way for the kids,” said Amanda Rodgers, co-owner of the business with her husband, Steve.

