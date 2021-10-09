Franklin’s water and fire departments will flush fire hydrants in the city and in Rocky Grove starting Monday.

The work will be done between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 11-22.

Tri-County bridge club — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Barb Crudo and Lois Gregg, first; Rita Courson and Laura Flick, second; and Nancy Days and Karen Steele, third.

Oil City Garden Club — Oil City Garden Club members are looking toward cleaning up the various flower beds and planters around the city.