Matthew Gaertner, commander of the Franklin VFW Post, worked with Theresa Edder of the Northwest Hospital Foundation to provide adaptive feeding equipment to assist hospital patients. (Contributed photo)
A patient at UPMC Northwest Hospital uses an adaptive cup designed to help patients who may have difficulty using standard utensils. The Franklin VFW Post provided a grant to the hospital foundation for the utensil purchases. (Contributed photo)
Franklin VFW Post No. 1835 recently provided a gift to the Northwest Hospital Foundation to improve the quality of life for disabled patients.
"Sometimes it's not simply a question of what's for dinner. It's how dinner will be eaten," said Theresa Edder, executive director of the non-profit foundation that supports the UPMC Northwest Hospital. "People with eating disabilities caused by stroke, Parkinson's disease, or other disabling changes can now take advantage of adaptive feeding equipment at UPMC Northwest Hospital, which can be a key component of an effective nutrition plan."