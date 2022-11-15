The wait for the Franklin community Christmas tree will be over today with its scheduled arrival to the Venango County Courthouse.
This year’s tree was donated by Oil City resident Gregory Gonzales, who lost his wife, Kathy, six years ago to her battle against cancer. Gonzales said that his wife would want the tree to go to her hometown.
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area this week is again above the western Pennsylvania average, which rose to $4.05, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
A Florida-based company emerged as top bidder for the Cranberry Mall, and there is interest among “nationally known names” to lease space, according to a representative of a Texas-based realty company that represents the mall’s former owners.