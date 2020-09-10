The Cranberry Area Clothes Closet is having a free clothing giveaway.
The clothing will be available from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17 and 24, at the old Cranberry High School, 224 S. Main St., Seneca.
