A drive-up COVID-19 testing site will be held next week at the Marienville Area Civic Association (MACA) building.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday next week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Tri-county adds 17 virus cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Forest County.

About People

  • From staff reports

4-H PARTICIPANT - Cailyn Shaffer of Emlenton, a junior at Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School and a member of the Cranberry Clovers 4-H Club, is one of nine Pennsylvania 4-H members and educators who have been selected to attend the national 4-H conference. Youth and educators with 4-H from…

Venango, Clarion report additional cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.

Clarion-Limestone High Honor Roll

  • From staff reports

The following seniors at Clarion-Limestone High School were named to the high honor roll for the second quarter grading period. Their names were omitted from a previous listing that was published in the newspaper.

North Fork bridges plan will be on virtual display

  • From staff reports

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced virtual viewing of the plans for the Interstate 80 North Fork bridges project in Brookville and Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, will be available from March 1 through 22.

If you're interested

  • From staff reports

Business owners who want to submit an application for a forgivable loan to the Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, make a donation or learn more about the nonprofit and its mission can visit the fund's website at pa30dayfund.com or go to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @PA30DayFund.

Venango, Clarion add new virus cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced a combined 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, first; Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Rita Courson and Barb Crudo and Burdell and Norm Sherman, tied for third.

UPMC among world's top ethical companies

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH - For the third year in a row, the Ethisphere Institute, an organization focused on defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, has named UPMC one of the World's Most Ethical Companies.

Venango, Clarion report more cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced a combined 19 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Venango County.

Two Troop 11 Scouts receive Eagle award
Two Troop 11 Scouts receive Eagle award

  • From staff reports

Boy Scout Troop 11 of Oil City honored two Scouts - Alex Cozad and Jackson Donovan - with their Eagle awards during a Court of Honor ceremony this month at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS 0977 - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Keystone names Gavin acting superintendent

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

KNOX - The Keystone School Board last week gave its retroactive formal approval to the hiring of former Oil City Area School District Superintendent Pat Gavin as acting superintendent.