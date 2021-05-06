Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,186 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 11,161 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,133 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has three confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One…
UPMC Northwest has been awarded top quality marks from Leapfrog Group and has received a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2021.
PITTSBURGH - A free virtual town hall on protecting senior citizens from financial fraud and potential scams during the COVID-19 pandemic will be held beginning at 9:55 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12, at http://www.sec.gov.