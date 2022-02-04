BOOK SIGNING — Patrick Barrett, a local author, will hold a book signing event at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Oil City Library. Barrett is the author of “For Pastors Only: Dealing with Rejection in Ministry.” Copies of the book will be sold at the library. Barrett has served in many areas of Chr…
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Frank Klinger and Pat Stewart, third.
The Franklin Public Library has partnered with Paws 4 A Cause to provide a unique reading program for school age children from the area. Beginning Saturday, children may stop into the library and have a one-on-one reading session with a friendly, attentive, and certified therapy dog.
Rachelle Surrena, the art teacher for students in grades seven through 12 in Franklin Area School District, wrote grants for Venango Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of Bridge Builders Community Foundations.