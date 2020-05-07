HARRISBURG - Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced the availability of a program to provide free N95 respirator decontamination to health care facilities, first responders and other eligible organizations that could be experiencing a shortage of the respirators.
An eligible organization that wishes to use the system must enter into a use agreement with The Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System (CCDS), at which time they will receive additional guidance regarding the types of N95s that are allowed and instructions for shipping and delivery, the release said.