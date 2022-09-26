Friday is deadline for cookbook recipes

Readers who want to enter the newspaper’s Creative Cookbook contest and try for a chance to win the $500 top prize have until Friday to send in their recipes.

Recipes that are collected from readers will be published in our annual Creative Cookbook sections later in October.

Community News

Area AA meetings listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Community News

Marienville was festive

The Marienville Oktoberfest was held Friday through Sunday, with most events taking place in the town square. The square was filled with craft and food vendors, a street dance and a home decorating contest on Friday. The weekend also included pumpkin bowling, a children’s corn husking contes…

Community News

Autumn Leaf Festival underway

The Autumn Leaf Festival got underway on Saturday with the Kiddie Karnival, along with Touch-A-Truck in the Clarion Mall parking lot. The festival continues today with PennWest-Clarion’s Community Cultural Night in front of the Clarion County Courthouse. The nine-day event runs through Oct. 2.

Community News

Esch installed as president

Richard T. Esch, president of the University of Pittsburgh’s Titusville and Bradford campuses, receives the presidential medal from Ann Cudd, University of Pittsburgh provost and senior vice chancellor, as Chancellor Patrick Gallagher looks on during the inauguration on Sunday on the Pitt-Br…

Community News

Grants awarded for park projects in Clarion County

  • From staff reports

Two recreational enhancement projects in Clarion County will receive a combined total of more than $265,000 in state grant funding that will be used to upgrade a park in Clarion and take steps to create a new park in Foxburg.

