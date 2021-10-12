An additional $3,485 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $5,665.
The local fundraising effort provides Thanksgiving dinners to families in need.
Updated: October 12, 2021 @ 4:27 am
The local fundraising effort provides Thanksgiving dinners to families in need.
Oil City TOPS — Twelve TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Oct. 12, 1999
The Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry will hold its annual meeting Monday.
The time has changed for the auditions for a community choir that will sing various selections of Handel’s “Messiah” at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin later in December.
Community Blood Drive is asking people in the Franklin area to roll up their sleeves this week as it is in critical need for types O- and O+ blood.
Keystone High School Class of 1961
The Reid Gas Engine in front of the PennDOT building was dedicated Saturday by the Heritage Society of Oil City as part of O.C.toberfest activities.
Auditions for a community choir that will sing various selections of Handel’s Messiah will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.
Oct. 11, 1999
Oct. 9, 1999
Oil City water crews will be flushing fire hydrants from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights.
Franklin’s water and fire departments will flush fire hydrants in the city and in Rocky Grove starting Monday.
A household hazardous waste and electronics collection event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center at 134 Hangar Drive in Franklin next to Venango Regional Airport.
When missionaries came to Liberia in the mid-1970s, Zayzay Gwepougee Kpadeh was always the first in his village, in Lofa County, Liberia, to welcome them.
Animal call demonstration
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Dora Williams Nageli of Oil City. The article was submitted by her family.
Friday, Oct. 8
Tri-County bridge club — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Barb Crudo and Lois Gregg, first; Rita Courson and Laura Flick, second; and Nancy Days and Karen Steele, third.
Oct. 8, 1999
The blight review of Oil City’s East End evaluated the physical condition of each building on each property.
Oil City Garden Club — Oil City Garden Club members are looking toward cleaning up the various flower beds and planters around the city.
John and Nancy Zastawney of Polk will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today.
James and Nancy Ruby of Oil City will celebrate their 62nd wedding anniversary Sunday.
Clarion GOP to hold fall banquet
Marilyn Mohnkern, who celebrated her 63rd wedding anniversary Monday, worked at Gustafson Nursery.
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its Outstanding Citizen Award.
Scott E. Miller has been selected as senior vice president of academic affairs and provost for the western integrated university comprised of Clarion, Edinboro and California universities.
Wesley Grange will host a free informational presentation by Venango County PA MEDI at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Ray and Barbara Feroz celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 18.
The Council on Greenways and Trails will present its annual Greenways Awards during a ceremony Saturday morning.
The Forest County sheriff’s office is planning its annual Shop-With-A-Cop event, and it may end up looking similar to last year.
The Appalachian Regional Commission has approved a $451,000 grant to Forest County for the construction of two broadband towers.
Sugarcreek Borough administrator Joseph Sporer told council members Wednesday that a budget has been crafted without a tax increase for the fifth straight year in the borough.
The Franklin High School Class of 1966 celebrated its 55-year reunion Friday, Sept. 24, at the Quality Inn, and Saturday, Sept. 25, at Benjamin’s Roadhouse.
Oct. 7, 1999
Blain and Barbara “Bobbie” Daum of Tionesta will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Oct. 6, 1999
