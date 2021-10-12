Friends logo

An additional $3,485 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $5,665.

The local fundraising effort provides Thanksgiving dinners to families in need.

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Twelve TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Blood drives to be held Friday

  • From staff reports

Community Blood Drive is asking people in the Franklin area to roll up their sleeves this week as it is in critical need for types O- and O+ blood.

Auditions for Handel's Messiah set Sunday

  • From staff reports

Auditions for a community choir that will sing various selections of Handel’s Messiah will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.

Club Notes

Tri-County bridge club — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Barb Crudo and Lois Gregg, first; Rita Courson and Laura Flick, second; and Nancy Days and Karen Steele, third.

Oil City Garden Club — Oil City Garden Club members are looking toward cleaning up the various flower beds and planters around the city.