An additional $2,440 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $9,710.
The local fundraising effort provides Thanksgiving dinners to families in need.
Updated: October 15, 2021 @ 6:30 am
ORAS virtual public night
Friday, Oct. 15
Oct. 15, 1999
Cranberry Township supervisors declared three structures in the township as dangerous during the panel’s meeting Thursday.
Clarion, Edinboro and California universities are poised to become one institution — and that new integrated university now has a name and nickname.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Jane Hillard and Mary Emanuele, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Laura Flick and Mary Ann Richardson, third.
The deadline to complete the online Clarion County community survey has been extended to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22.
Mike Hresko, the commander of the Legion of Honor out of Erie which is part of the Zem Zem Shrine, will be honored at the 2021 Commander’s Ball in Franklin later this month.
CLARION — The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) announced Clarion University is among 26 providers from 17 states and the United Arab Emirates to be recognized for leadership and commitment to continuous improvement.
CLARION — Clarion County’s population decline in the 2020 census may change the county’s status from a sixth class county to a seventh class county.
An estate planning workshop will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Belles Lettres Club, 405 W. First St., Oil City.
Woman to run as write-in for Franklin school board
Oct. 14, 1999
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 16,529 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 3,674 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,220 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 24 COVID-19 in-patients.
A Titusville man is among 32 Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employees statewide recognized for outstanding performance.
The Franklin General Authority is disputing more charges that were incurred after an additional section of First Avenue in Sugarcreek Borough was unexpectedly paved.
CLARION — Contract negotiations are nothing new between the Clarion Area School Board and the Clarion Education Association, but the way the negotiations are being handled this year is a change.
KNOX — Keystone School District will actively enforce the state Department of Health’s face mask mandate starting Monday.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area has increased over the past seven days.
Oct. 13, 1999
Oil City Class of 1958
CLARION — The sale in Clarion County is not over.
The presentation of Handel’s “Messiah” by a local choir will be held Dec. 18-19 at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.
Oil City TOPS — Twelve TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
The Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry will hold its annual meeting Monday.
Keystone High School Class of 1961
An additional $3,485 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $5,665.
The time has changed for the auditions for a community choir that will sing various selections of Handel’s “Messiah” at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin later in December.
Community Blood Drive is asking people in the Franklin area to roll up their sleeves this week as it is in critical need for types O- and O+ blood.
Oct. 12, 1999
The Reid Gas Engine in front of the PennDOT building was dedicated Saturday by the Heritage Society of Oil City as part of O.C.toberfest activities.
Auditions for a community choir that will sing various selections of Handel’s Messiah will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.
Oct. 11, 1999
Oct. 9, 1999
Oil City water crews will be flushing fire hydrants from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights.
Franklin’s water and fire departments will flush fire hydrants in the city and in Rocky Grove starting Monday.
A household hazardous waste and electronics collection event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center at 134 Hangar Drive in Franklin next to Venango Regional Airport.
When missionaries came to Liberia in the mid-1970s, Zayzay Gwepougee Kpadeh was always the first in his village, in Lofa County, Liberia, to welcome them.
