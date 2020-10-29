Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.