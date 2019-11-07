Friends for Food collects another $1,015

An additional $1,015 has been collected in the Friends for Food campaign, bringing this year's total to $25,908.69.
The fundraising effort provides Thanksgiving dinners to families that need them in Venango, Clarion and Forest counties.
Updated: November 7, 2019 @ 4:07 am
