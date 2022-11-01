Friends for Food donations have climbed past $16,600

The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub captured three awards, including a Platinum Award, from MarCom Awards, an international competition that recognizes quality work from marketing and communications professionals.
As a paranormal investigator I have a lot of stories about different places in Venango County. But since most involve people's homes or businesses I thought I would tell you about an amazing location that I had the privilege of managing for years. It's the old galena oil building on Grant St…
In the summer of 1985, my wife Carolyn and I purchased The Family Tradition Restaurant, known as The Spot for the previous 38 years. Within a very short time I started noticing strange occurrences, including doors in certain rooms closing on their own and unexplained noises after we had clos…
Crybaby Cemetery is located in Salem Township, Knox, on Triangle Road (real name being St. Luke’s Cemetery). It sits on a dirt road in the middle of nowhere with old gravestones. According to the myth, there are twin babies buried there after they took ill with a fever in the 1900s. The babi…
State Rep. Donna Oberlander provided an update on PennDOT’s plans for interstate bridges in the state at the Clarion Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s annual fall legislative breakfast Friday morning.
The Cranberry Township General Authority has received a $2,636,675 loan through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority to construct a new 350-gallon-per-minute water filtration unit at the existing Cranberry Mall water treatment plant.
JOINS FIRM — Daniel Ferringer of Clarion has joined Meyer, Unkovic & Scott, a Pittsburgh law practice, as an associate in the firm’s Family Law and its Litigation and Dispute Resolution practice groups. Ferringer has been a solicitor and hearing officer for the Clarion County Domestic Re…
State Rep. Donna Oberlander is inviting all veterans in her 63rd District to a breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Knox United Methodist Church on Route 338 in conjunction with Veterans Day.
Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will celebrate its 16th anniversary with a classical cabaret performed by Katherine “Kathy” Soroka & Friends at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in Lincoln Hall at Foxburg.
David Godoy, a Healthy Pantry Initiative nutrition specialist for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, will conduct cooking demonstrations and offer tastings today at the Community Services of Venango County food pantry on Parker Avenue in Rocky Grove.