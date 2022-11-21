Friends for Food effort climbs past $30,000

Twelve mature trees were recently planted in Clarion County Park in Shippenville. The trees were donated by Kronospan, a manufacturer of wood-based panel products that has operations worldwide, including in Clarion County.
Even flurries and cold temperatures couldn’t put a chill on the warm feeling felt by the beneficiaries and 80 Friends for Food volunteers at the Rocky Grove fire hall on Saturday morning, as area residents arrived to pick up their free Thanksgiving turkeys and vouchers.
On behalf of the Clarion Regional Healthcare Collaborative, the Clarion County Economic Development Corp. is seeking the opinions of community members regarding obstacles preventing individuals from pursuing education toward a career in nursing.
The Oil City Main Street Program’s annual Jingle Bell Run 5K will be held Saturday, Dec. 3. The run/walk event is being held in conjunction with Oil City’s 22nd annual Christmas Past event, slated for Dec. 2-4 in various locations of downtown Oil City.
The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys today for a street reconstruction project on the entire length of Oak Street in conjunction with its Community Development Block Grant program.