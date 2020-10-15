Friends for Food moves past $8,000

An additional $832.82. has been collected in the Friends for Food campaign, bringing this year's total to $8,063.26.
The fundraising effort provides Thanksgiving dinners to families in need.
Updated: October 15, 2020 @ 1:49 am
