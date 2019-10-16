Friends for Food moves past $6,500

An additional $435 has been collected in the Friends for Food campaign, bringing this year's total to $6,515
The fundraising effort provides Thanksgiving dinners to families that need them in Venango, Clarion and Forest counties.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
An additional $435 has been collected in the Friends for Food campaign, bringing this year's total to $6,515
The fundraising effort provides Thanksgiving dinners to families that need them in Venango, Clarion and Forest counties.