An additional $3,000 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $29,779.

The local fundraising effort provides Thanksgiving dinners to families in need.

Club Notes

Schubert Club — The Schubert Musical and Literary Club met at 7 p.m. Monday at the Belles Lettres Clubhouse to celebrate American Music Month.

Gibbons has new role with UPMC
Gibbons has new role with UPMC

  • From staff reports

UPMC has announced that effective Jan. 1, former UPMC Northwest President David Gibbons will become senior vice president, Health Services Division, and market president for Northwest Pennsylvania and New York and North Central Pennsylvania.

About People

APPOINTED — John Hynes, an Oil City native, has been named senior vice president of strategic initiatives and administration for Pennsylvania Western University, the new institution being formed through the integration of Clarion, Edinboro and California universities. Hynes currently is vice…

Oil City TOPS — Ten TOPS and six KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Herbert Oschman was a member of the White Memorial Keystone Class of 1954 which held a 67-year reunion Aug. 28 at the American Legion in Knox.

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 16,459 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 13,842 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,006 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 12 COVID-19 in-patients (11 confirmed and one suspected). One of tho…

Items were placed in the Oil City Library in memory of Margot Johnston, Robert Keil, Grace Lenar, Mary Ann Wilkinson and Dora Ziegler.