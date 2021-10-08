Friends logo

An additional $3,485 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $5,665.

The local fundraising effort provides Thanksgiving dinners to families in need.

Community News

Club Notes

Tri-County bridge club — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Barb Crudo and Lois Gregg, first; Rita Courson and Laura Flick, second; and Nancy Days and Karen Steele, third.

Community News

Club Notes

Oil City Garden Club — Oil City Garden Club members are looking toward cleaning up the various flower beds and planters around the city.

Community News

About People

ELECTED — Jody Weaver of Clarion County and Kenneth Etzel of Venango County were re-elected to serve on the board of directors for the Central Electric Cooperative. Weaver has represented Clarion County on the board since 2008, serving as a past president. Etzel is vice president of the boar…

Community News

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Twelve TOPS and five KOPS were in attendance at last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

WEDDING: Baklarz/Spayd
Community News

WEDDING: Baklarz/Spayd

Alexandria Baklarz and Jaret Spayd exchanged wedding vows at 4 p.m. June 27, during an outside lakefront ceremony and a reception followed at the Blue Heron Wedding and Event Center in Medina, Ohio.