An additional $3,485 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $5,665.
The local fundraising effort provides Thanksgiving dinners to families in need.
Updated: October 8, 2021 @ 12:46 pm
Friday, Oct. 8
Tri-County bridge club — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Barb Crudo and Lois Gregg, first; Rita Courson and Laura Flick, second; and Nancy Days and Karen Steele, third.
Oct. 8, 1999
The blight review of Oil City’s East End evaluated the physical condition of each building on each property.
Animal call demonstration
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Dora Williams Nageli of Oil City. The article was submitted by her family.
Oil City Garden Club — Oil City Garden Club members are looking toward cleaning up the various flower beds and planters around the city.
John and Nancy Zastawney of Polk will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today.
James and Nancy Ruby of Oil City will celebrate their 62nd wedding anniversary Sunday.
Clarion GOP to hold fall banquet
Marilyn Mohnkern, who celebrated her 63rd wedding anniversary Monday, worked at Gustafson Nursery.
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its Outstanding Citizen Award.
Scott E. Miller has been selected as senior vice president of academic affairs and provost for the western integrated university comprised of Clarion, Edinboro and California universities.
Wesley Grange will host a free informational presentation by Venango County PA MEDI at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.
The Council on Greenways and Trails will present its annual Greenways Awards during a ceremony Saturday morning.
The Forest County sheriff’s office is planning its annual Shop-With-A-Cop event, and it may end up looking similar to last year.
The Appalachian Regional Commission has approved a $451,000 grant to Forest County for the construction of two broadband towers.
Sugarcreek Borough administrator Joseph Sporer told council members Wednesday that a budget has been crafted without a tax increase for the fifth straight year in the borough.
The Franklin High School Class of 1966 celebrated its 55-year reunion Friday, Sept. 24, at the Quality Inn, and Saturday, Sept. 25, at Benjamin’s Roadhouse.
Oct. 7, 1999
Blain and Barbara “Bobbie” Daum of Tionesta will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Ray and Barbara Feroz celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 18.
Oct. 6, 1999
Raymond Wise of Franklin died Sept. 20, 2021.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area has increased over the past eight days.
The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. has received a $50,000 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant to support a county-wide broadband engineering plan.
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism has announced the winners of the inaugural Oil Region Tourism Awards.
An additional $1,330 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $2,180.
About 50 junior high school students from North Clarion School District visited Clear Creek State Park last week.
Butler Health System has started construction on a year-long project to substantially improve the emergency department at Clarion Hospital.
Oct. 5, 1999
Next Step Pregnancy Solutions & Services in Clarion took a busload of local residents to Harrisburg last week to participate in the Pennsylvania March for Life.
Ray and Marilyn Mohnkern of Oil City celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary Monday.
Dems to meet
ELECTED — Jody Weaver of Clarion County and Kenneth Etzel of Venango County were re-elected to serve on the board of directors for the Central Electric Cooperative. Weaver has represented Clarion County on the board since 2008, serving as a past president. Etzel is vice president of the boar…
Oil City TOPS — Twelve TOPS and five KOPS were in attendance at last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Alexandria Baklarz and Jaret Spayd exchanged wedding vows at 4 p.m. June 27, during an outside lakefront ceremony and a reception followed at the Blue Heron Wedding and Event Center in Medina, Ohio.
Oil City Class of 1963
