An additional $65 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $38,629.

The local fundraising effort provided Thanksgiving dinners to families in need.

Community News

Clarion County schedules judicial sale

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Clarion County on Monday morning will conduct its bi-annual judicial sale, which Tax Claim Bureau Director Megan Kerr said has 71 people registered for the auction of 29 properties.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS — Nine TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Area health system virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 18,253 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 15,257 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,641 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital has seven COVID-19 in-patients (six confirmed an…

Club Notes

Barrow card party — Charlene Huber, Mary Ann Richardson and Teresa Russel were bridge winners at this week’s Barrow card party.

BABY: Hunter John Harriett

Hunter John Harriett, son of Kevin and Angela Harriett of Oil City, and grandson of Ed and Patti Shontz of Oil City and Jim and Rose Harriett of Cranberry, will celebrate his first birthday today.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Frank Klinger and Pat Stewart, third.

ENGAGEMENT: Sehman/Thomas

  • From staff reports

Jeffrey and Karen Sehman of Franklin announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their son, Ryan Sehman, to Tessa Thomas, both of Tyrone, Pa.

James: State funding to aid projects in Oil City

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — State Rep. R. Lee James announced $1.675 million in state funding, from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), will be distributed to Oil City to assist with projects aimed at revitalization.

Oil City School District swears in board members

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

At its reorganization meeting on Monday evening, the Oil City School Board swore in six board members — two newly elected and four incumbents — and announced a vacancy due to the death of another board member.