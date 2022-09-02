The Friends of the Franklin Public Library will host its annual Quiltathon fundraising event from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

The group will work on two projects during the Quiltathon.

Happiness Happens photo contest winners announced
Maloy Shrout, of Oil City, won first place, and Brandi Beggs, of Seneca, won second place in the newspaper’s Happiness Happens photography contest. Their photos were selected from 163 submissions. Shrout received a $50 gas card and Beggs received a $25 gas card. To view all the photos entere…

Award-winning singer Farnham to perform in Foxburg
  • From staff reports

Katherine “Kat” Farnham, an award-winning singer, songwriter and pianist and a graduate of Clarion Area High School, is returning to Foxburg for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Lincoln Hall, hosted by Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts.

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Wolf: No tax debt on student loans

HARRISBURG — A news release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office is reminding Pennsylvanians that student loan borrowers who will receive up to $20,000 in relief under the Student Debt Relief Plan will not be taxed on that money.

About People
JOINS TEAM — Dr. Abdallah Naddaf has joined the Butler Health System team, specializing in both open and endovascular heart surgery. He has a particular interest in peripheral artery disease and limb salvage. Naddaf received his medical degree from the American University of Beirut Faculty o…

Tri-county gas prices continue to drop
  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — The tri-county area’s gas prices are again above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.19, but all three counties continue to follow suit with the nation’s weekly drops, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.