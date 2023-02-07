The Friends of the Franklin Public Library will host Bunco games at the library on Friday, Feb. 17.

Doors will open at about 10:30 a.m. and the games will begin at 11 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

About People

ACV STUDENTS — Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District has named its students of the month. They are Samantha Cuprinka, Wyatt Albert and Sage Lutz, 8th grade; Cheyann Briggs, Eva Droddy and Hayden Armagost, 10th grade; Grace Barlett, 11th grade; and Ian Runyan, 12th grade.

Community News

Fly tying class set in Franklin

  • From staff reports

The Keystone Fly Fishers of Franklin, a charter chapter of Fly Fishers International, will offer an intermediate fly tying class starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Emerging Technology Center at 191 Howard St. in Franklin.