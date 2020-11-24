The Friends of the Oil City Library is holding its annual Christmas basket raffle.
The basket is filled with seasonal items, and tickets are available at the circulation desk in the library.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Friends of the Oil City Library is holding its annual Christmas basket raffle.
The basket is filled with seasonal items, and tickets are available at the circulation desk in the library.