Fund-raiser set today for boy, 2

A fund-raiser is being held today in Franklin to help the family of two-year-old DJ Graham of Franklin.
The event starts at 4 p.m. at Fox's Pizza Den.
Graham, the son of Rhiannon and Darrin Graham of Franklin, was born with congenital heart disease and will undergo his fifth heart surgery next week at Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh.
The fund-raiser is designed to help with medical and transportation expenses.
There will be a Chinese auction, and Fox's is donating part of its sales and tips to the family.